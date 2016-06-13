VnExpress International
Finding their voice, trafficked Indian girls testify against abusers

An estimated 200,000 Indian women and children are forced into prostitution through threat and coercion every year.

34 Vietnamese women trafficked to China in first six months

High demand for brides among Chinese men has contributed to the rise in victims.

4,500 Vietnamese trafficked in last 5 years

Criminals are also targeting men, fetuses and human organs.
July 15, 2016 | 09:37 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese woman sold in China returns home after 22 years

Some clothes, her 10-year-old son and high hopes of escaping poverty were all Nguyen Thi Hong, a poor famer, took with her on a fateful journey to China 22 years ago.
June 14, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
 
