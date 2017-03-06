VnExpress International
Ready-made feasts free Vietnamese women from Tet chores

Why should men have all the fun while women are slaving away in the kitchen?

Vietnamese police spark outrage for publicly shaming sex workers

The officers could face charges for humiliating the women on Phu Quoc Island.

Trump decries 'permissive' US abortion laws at rally

Trump said the United States is one of only seven countries to allow elective late-term abortions, and 'it is wrong.'
January 20, 2018 | 03:29 pm GMT+7

Marches kick off across world ahead of International Women's Day

Women have started marking International Women's Day with marches in cities across the world to highlight issues from equal pay to access to abortion.
March 06, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7

Why women should ditch Women’s Day

The celebration of privileges has become a bigger brand than any woman herself.
March 06, 2017 | 02:21 pm GMT+7

Success for women entrepreneurs in poor countries means enlisting men

Without the backing of men, women entrepreneurs are likely to quit, receive threats and even suffer violence.
September 17, 2016 | 09:31 am GMT+7
 
