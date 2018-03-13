The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese woman sold to Chinese farmer battles her way home
She had begged the family to send her back to Vietnam, but they refused because they had paid more than $13,000 for her.
Vietnam official keeps job after sexually harassing cleaning woman
The worker quit after he harassed her in his office. He was reprimanded.