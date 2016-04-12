VnExpress International
Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

Vietnam currently has five tigers in the wild, sharply down from 30 in 2011, said the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Tuesday

World tiger count rises for first time in 100 years

The number of wild tigers across the globe has increased for the first time in more than a century thanks to ...
 
