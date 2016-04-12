The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
wildlife protection
Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction
Vietnam currently has five tigers in the wild, sharply down from 30 in 2011, said the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Tuesday
World tiger count rises for first time in 100 years
The number of wild tigers across the globe has increased for the first time in more than a century thanks to ...
