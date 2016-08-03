VnExpress International
4 bears rescued from Vietnam bile farms after decade of mistreatment

'We can’t restore their lost years but we can set them free,' Animals Asia says.

Moon bears released in Mekong Delta region

Vietnam is coming closer to eliminating bear farming across the country.

Endangered moon bear rescued in Vietnam after decade in captivity

The last survivor of a failed circus can start a new chapter in her life.
August 04, 2016 | 11:32 am GMT+7

Conservationists cringe at wildlife farming in Vietnam

Say it is fueling consumption rather than protecting endangered species. 
August 03, 2016 | 05:35 pm GMT+7
 
