Whistleblower Manning seeks US Senate seat

Anti-war, anti-secrecy activist Chelsea Manning is now a U.S. senatorial candidate.  

Vietnam jails whistleblower linked to bribery case

The man said he was trying to expose corruption, but his efforts seem to have backfired on him.
 
