Off the street, into the kitchen: Vietnamese kids find path out of poverty

A Hoi An social enterprise expands its hospitality training to Ho Chi Minh City as donations tighten.

India's Odisha state becomes first to give welfare to transgender community

India's eastern Odisha state is the first region in the country to give transgender people social welfare benefits ...
 
