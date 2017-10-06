VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag weekend
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigoneers OK plan to expand Bui Vien walking street before Lunar New Year

Local residents have already agreed to the proposal, so it's just a matter of waiting for the nod from the city.

What's On This Christmas: December 17-24

Dazzling markets, cozy classical concerts and music festivals throughout the Christmas week.

What's On This Week: December 11-17

Christmas is just around the corner. Get ready for some mulled wine, stand-up comedies and jazz nights.
December 12, 2017 | 02:58 pm GMT+7

What's On This Week: December 4 - 10

From Christmas markets to weekend exhibitions, you don't want to miss this week's events!
December 05, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7

What's On This Week: November 27 - December 3

Not-to-miss: taboo-breaking exhibition of sexual abuse survivors, Saigon's luminous city night run and the best of Vietnam's So You Think You Can Dance. 
November 28, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7

What's On This Week: November 13 - 19

Be sure not to miss European music fest, Vietnam's mesmerizing water theatrical shows, free craft beer and wine tasting for the weekend!
November 17, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

It's Monsoon and Quest in the capital! 
November 10, 2017 | 10:26 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Not to miss: film fests, craft beer marathon and live music. 
November 03, 2017 | 12:57 pm GMT+7

Saigon Flower Power Vol.4

How about partying with flowers while glowing in the dark?
November 03, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Celebrate Halloween this weekend in Hanoi and Saigon!
October 27, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Experimental art, theater and music! 
October 20, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Time for poetry fest, street art and indie music.
October 13, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Oktoberfest, animation film festival, garage concert and stand-up comedy.
October 06, 2017 | 10:40 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Many exhibitions and workshops for this week! 
September 29, 2017 | 08:46 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

It's queer week, contemporary dance and time for art shows. 
September 22, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top