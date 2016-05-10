The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
waterway
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
All aboard: Express river buses set sail from Saigon
Cruise the Saigon River and head for the beach or countryside in style.
Saigon announces first river bus services to ease road congestion
City officials believe it's time to make better use of the network of waterways to reduce pressure on congested ...
Prime Minister yet to consider billion-dollar Red River hydropower and man-made waterway
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided not to consider the approval of a controversial $1.1 billion scheme to open a water route and building six hydropower plants on the Red ...
May 10, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter