News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What's On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
waters
The day Vietnam lost a Spratly reef to China
A total of 64 Vietnamese soldiers died defending reefs in the Spratly Archipelago on March 14, 1988, and they lost Gac Ma.
Malaysia detains Vietnamese fishermen for straying into exclusive waters, again
Vietnamese fishermen and their navigational skills have been caught out once again in foreign waters.
Southeast Asian nations to patrol piracy-prone waters
Islamic militants Abu Sayyaf are holding 31 foreign and local hostages including six Vietnamese.
March 09, 2017 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam opposes Chinese fishing ban in troubled waters
China has been issuing the so-called fishing ban every year since 1999.
February 28, 2017 | 11:22 pm GMT+7
China plans to block foreign ships from waters it claims as its own
Foreign submarines passing through these waters would be required to surface and fly national flags.
February 17, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
Grey seals make rare appearance in southern Vietnam
The seals, which mainly live in cold parts of the world, seem to be taking a tropical break.
August 17, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
Sample tests show coastal waters safe: government
Nine among 16 seawater samples in four central provinces which are suffering from the mass fish deaths show that all environmental parameters are within regulatory requirements, ...
May 02, 2016 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen in custody after being caught fishing in Thai waters
Vietnam’s Embassy in Thailand is working with local authorities to ensure Vietnamese fishermen who were caught fishing illegally last week will be treated according to local and ...
March 30, 2016 | 06:35 pm GMT+7
