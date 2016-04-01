The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
water shortage
China extends new water tax to encourage saving: Xinhua
China's per capita water resources are less than a third of the global average.
World's 'highest' village runs dry as warming hits the Himalayas
'These days the water is not coming like it used to. The seasons are changing. We see there is less water than ...
Thousands left without water as dead fish pile up in polluted river
After tons of dead fish were found in the Buoi River in the northern province of Thanh Hoa on May 4, thousands of households from 22 communes now face fresh water shortages.
May 09, 2016 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Parched Mekong Delta to receive extra water in April
A large volume of fresh water from the Mekong River is expected to reach Vietnam on April 12, providing much needed relief to parched provinces around the Delta.
April 02, 2016 | 07:58 am GMT+7
