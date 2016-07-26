VnExpress International
Tag wastewater treatment
Foreign investors plan $490 million wastewater treatment project in HCMC

A consortium led by South Korea's Lotte E&C is seeking approval for three large-scale plants in Ho Chi Minh City.

Polluted water kills farm- raised fish in Thanh Hoa lake

A beer company which uses the lake to dispose of wastewater has been asked to put a ban on fish farming.
 
