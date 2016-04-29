VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag wasteful spending
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Bulk buying to save Vietnamese government $1.5 billion per year

Vietnam is going to officially conduct public procurement on a lump sum basis this year, helping the country to save up to VND34 trillion ($1.5 ...
 
go to top