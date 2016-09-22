VnExpress International
Saigon to spend $47 million to fight landfill stench

The city also calls for invesment in modern treatment projects that can handle its large amount of waste.

Lingering in southern Saigon, a nightmare that stinks

An overpowering smell keeps attacking the senses of thousands of people in Ho Chi Minh City, with no end in sight.

Saigon stench culprit identified as landfill site

Authorities pinpoint the source of the unbearable odor plaguing southern suburbs.
