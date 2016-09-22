The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
waste disposal
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Saigon to spend $47 million to fight landfill stench
The city also calls for invesment in modern treatment projects that can handle its large amount of waste.
Lingering in southern Saigon, a nightmare that stinks
An overpowering smell keeps attacking the senses of thousands of people in Ho Chi Minh City, with no end in sight.
Saigon stench culprit identified as landfill site
Authorities pinpoint the source of the unbearable odor plaguing southern suburbs.
September 22, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7