wartime
Woman who gave Hanoi 5,000 ounces of gold to fight the French to be given official funeral

The gold would be worth more than $8 million at current prices, and was used by revolutionists in 1945.

War-time loudspeakers to continue blaring out across Hanoi despite huge public opposition

'The loudspeakers represent the power of the government. If we let them go, we might lose that.'

Fighting bombs with straw hats: how a generation of Vietnamese children survived

War affects all walks of life and children are not spared from its cruelty, but a generation of Vietnamese kids survived the bombardment thanks to the humble hat.
June 03, 2016 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
 
