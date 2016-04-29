The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
warship
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
US warship collides with merchant vessel east of Singapore
A search-and-rescue mission is under way.
US warship Indianapolis found 18,000 feet deep in Pacific Ocean
The World War II cruiser USS Indianapolis (CA 35) lost on July 30, 1945.
US warship docks in Vietnam for training exercise
The USS Coronado arrived in Vietnam’s strategic naval base at Cam Ranh Bay on Wednesday for the four-day event.
July 05, 2017 | 06:02 pm GMT+7
Japanese warship makes Vietnam's Cam Ranh port call
The visit aims to bolster ties between Vietnam and Japan in addition to being a vital part of the training course for the naval aviators on board.
April 12, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7
Vietnam sends first-ever Russian-built warship to international exhibition
Hanoi says the country aims to exhibit goodwill and contribute to maritime security in the region and the world.
March 22, 2017 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
US warship set to revisit Vietnam this month
The USS John S. McCain is coming back after its 2014 visit for naval exchange activities, seeking to reinforce military ties.
September 27, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Taiwan sends warship to South China Sea after ruling
A Taiwanese warship set sail for the East Sea on Wednesday "to defend Taiwan's maritime territory," a day after Hague tribunal declared.
July 13, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam accelerates military build-up
Vietnam is in talks with a Russian shipbuilder to purchase two more advanced Gepard-class frigates, the Vietnam News Agency reported.
May 31, 2016 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
Four Indian battleships to visit Cam Ranh Seaport
Four Indian warships left for an operational deployment to the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) and North West Pacific on Wednesday with plans to visit several countries ...
May 19, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
U.S. sails warship near reef in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)
A U.S. navy warship sailed close to a disputed reef in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) on Tuesday, a U.S. Department of Defense official said, days after China warned ...
May 10, 2016 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnam strengthens naval muscle
The Vietnam People's Navy will get its hands on a new Gepard-class 3.9 frigate built in Russia next year after it is put through its paces during a trial.
April 29, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter