New scrutiny of poles as world braces for climate shifts - UN

'Arctic sea-ice maximum extent after the winter re-freezing period in March was the lowest on record.'

Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

'The ability of the ponds to absorb carbon dioxide was reduced by almost half, while methane release nearly ...

HFC greenhouse gases: a factfile

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases are set to be phased out under a historic international deal that experts say could do a huge amount to curb global warming.
October 16, 2016 | 03:33 pm GMT+7

Earth's climate past points to overheated future: study

Stabilizing greenhouse gas levels is not enough.
September 28, 2016 | 10:44 am GMT+7

Climate change to double number of hay fever sufferers

More people will be laid low by allergic asthama, itching and swollen eyes.
August 26, 2016 | 08:52 am GMT+7
 
