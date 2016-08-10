VnExpress International
Tag walking
Crossing Vietnam on foot with $5, a guitar and a smile

2,300km is no walk in the park by any stretch of the imagination.

No country for walking men

With some of the world's most cluttered sidewalks and reluctant pedestrians, getting around Saigon by foot can be ...

Grandpa walks the length of Vietnam

'I choose to make the journey on foot to slowly enjoy every moment of it.'
April 16, 2017 | 12:43 pm GMT+7

How much exercise will lower chronic disease risk?

Daily exercise needed to lower the risk of five studied diseases by at least 20 percent is higher than the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization.
August 10, 2016 | 09:36 am GMT+7
 
