VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag wage
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Bank employees' salaries average monthly $440-1,320 in Vietnam: survey

Clear promotion paths are key to retaining talented staff, according to banks.

Despite 2nd fastest wage bump in Asia, Vietnamese workers barely make ends meet

Overtime is the only way some workers can afford to eat.

Meager salaries leave a third of Vietnamese laborers destitute - survey

Some workers are forced to take overtime just so they have enough to eat.
May 29, 2017 | 06:59 pm GMT+7

Vietnam aims to cut 2 percent of government jobs every year

Tens of thousands of posts have been removed in recent years in an affort to make the government leaner.
January 10, 2017 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

Wages rise sharply in Southeast Asia

Economic growth and minimum-wage increases boosted workers' incomes in Southeast Asia during fiscal 2015, the Nikkei Asia Review cited the Japan External Trade Organization ...
July 01, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
 
go to top