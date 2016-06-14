VnExpress International
As Vietnam probes yet another loss-making state firm, former exec disappears

Vu Dinh Duy stopped showing up at his office soon after inspectors detected violations at a fiber plant that he once managed.

PM orders shake up at scandal-hit Ministry of Industry and Trade

Vietnam is restructuring unwieldy government bodies in a bid to maintain economic momentum and reduce ...

Vietnam’s former industry minister under fire over son's promotions

The Vietnam Association of Financial Investors (VAFI), a local non-profit organization, has questioned former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang for a number of ...
June 15, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7
 
