Vu Duc Dam
Deputy PM cries 'Vietnam still wins' despite defeat to Uzbekistan

The Vietnamese government has also awarded the entire U23 football team the first class Labor Order. 

Football fans cry then cheer as Vietnam U23 lets crown slip through fingers to Uzbekistan

The cheers go on despite disappointment because the Vietnam U23 team has already won their fans' hearts. 

Vietnamese real estate group opens five-star hotel complex in Myanmar

Hoang Anh Gia Lai is looking to expand regionally with this $440 million investment.
August 03, 2016 | 02:01 pm GMT+7

Vietnam reform: companies to have more equal standing with government in science

The government is pushing for more equal standing of companies in science and technology, as well as greater transparency in state research funding. These are among five ...
April 15, 2016 | 10:02 am GMT+7
 
