VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag vu duc dam
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's deputy PM takes to the streets to celebrate U23 Asian Cup semifinal victory

Wearing a red t-shirt and waving the national flag, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam joined the crowds to celebrate the historic win.

Vietnam asks for U.N support in combating drugs: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam asks the United Nations and its International Narcotics Control Board to continue ...
 
go to top