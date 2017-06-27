VnExpress International
Former exec wanted for $61 million losses at Vietnam's state-owned textile plant

The man reportedly left the country last year, right before inspectors found violations at his company.

As Vietnam probes yet another loss-making state firm, former exec disappears

Vu Dinh Duy stopped showing up at his office soon after inspectors detected violations at a fiber plant that he ...
 
