Vietnam’s pepper export revenue loses spice due to oversupply

With supply exceeding demand, farmers are being told to hold on to their stocks and wait for prices to rise.

New standards in EU, US could hurt Vietnamese pepper

New limits on fungicide residues in major markets could hurt the world’s leading pepper exporter.

Foreign firms make their mark on Vietnam's printing and packaging industries

Double digit growth has caught the attention of foreign investors.
September 07, 2016 | 12:54 pm GMT+7
 
