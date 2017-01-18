VnExpress International
Tag votive papers
Ghosts set for a disappointment as month of the dead looms in Vietnam

The living are not paying for 'luxury' paper replicas this year to burn and send to the afterlife.

Bribing Vietnamese Kitchen Gods

Families across the country see Kitchen Gods as their guardians and are very generous with offerings ahead of the ...
 
