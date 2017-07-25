VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag voluntary work
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

US veteran brightens up Hanoi's dilapidated walls with a little help from his friends

English lessons are expensive, but for this former paratrooper's class, they only cost a hard day's work painting the city's crumbling facades.
 
go to top