Vietnam threatens to shut down Formosa

The Vietnamese government has warned Taiwanese steel maker Formosa not to ever again leak toxic waste into the sea, otherwise, the plant shutdown ...

Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch

The Vietnamese government will help fishermen from central coastal provinces to find new jobs in the wake of mass ...
 
