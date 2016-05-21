VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vo Nguyen Giap
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

American teacher wants to light incense for Vietnam’s revered general after vulgar comment

Authorities would decide on the punishment for Daniel Hauer based on the amends he is going to make.

American teacher in hot water for disrespecting Vietnam's late revered general

Daniel Hauer's offensive Facebook comment has received a public backlash and he now faces a fine of up to $4,400.

Vietnam Navy opens General Giap Park in Spratly Islands

Vietnam People’s Navy has built a park named after Vo Nguyen Giap with a statue of the famous general in its Son Ca Island in the Spratly Archipelago.
May 21, 2016 | 08:28 am GMT+7
 
go to top