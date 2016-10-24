VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag VNX Allshare
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's stock market on track to hit $100 billion by end of 2016

The VN Index has climbed 19 percent since the end of last year, the most among the major benchmark indexes in Southeast Asia.

VNX Allshare: Is new index a boon for Vietnam's stock market?

The launch of the new benchmark index on Monday feels like the start of a merger between the country's two main ...
 
go to top