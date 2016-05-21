VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag VNSO
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Concert: Matthias Goerne and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Hanoi Opera House

Concert: 'A German Requiem'

Hanoi Opera House
October 04, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7

JF Garage Concert 10: Fantasia Wind Quintet

Japan Foundation
July 19, 2016 | 05:34 pm GMT+7

Subscription Concert Vol.93

Hanoi Opera House
June 29, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

Toyota concert tour 2016

Hanoi Opera House
June 29, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

Classical concert: Beethoven et al

l'Espace
June 14, 2016 | 04:46 pm GMT+7

Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with VNSO

Hanoi Opera House
May 21, 2016 | 01:25 pm GMT+7
 
go to top