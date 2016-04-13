VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag VNR
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ministry of Transport makes $93 million from divestments

Nine state owned enterprises (SOEs) under the Ministry of Transport (MoT)’s management sold stakes worth VND2.7 trillion (about $93 million) in the ...
 
go to top