VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag visitor
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi's five-star hotels booked up until next year

The rising number of tourists with big budgets has left the city scouring fresh investment in new luxury hotels.

First tourist arrives in HCMC on e-visa

Vietnam's brand new e-visa system has had a rocky start with reports of difficulties accessing the application ...
 
go to top