The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
visit
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
US aircraft carrier visit to Vietnam sends message of 'important' partnership: experts
'This visit signals that the United States intends to remain engaged in Southeast Asia.'
US Defense Secretery visits Hanoi, praises Vietnam's leadership on North Korea sanctions
Mattis' trip comes amid steadily strengthening U.S.-Vietnamese ties, including between their two militaries.
Chile's president vows to help victims of Agent Orange in Vietnam
The toxic chemical used by the US during the war continues to scar millions of people.
November 09, 2017 | 08:47 pm GMT+7
Trump begins longest presidential Asia trip in years
Trump's 12-day trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines ends on November 14.
November 04, 2017 | 07:53 am GMT+7
Trump likely to visit China during November Asia trip - U.S. official
He's also set to attend the U.S.-ASEAN summit in the Philippines and the APEC summit in Vietnam.
September 13, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Australian warship to pay five-day visit to central Vietnam
The port call is expected to bolster military ties and cooperative relations.
May 30, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
Chinese naval squadron docks on four-day visit to Vietnam
Relations between the two countries remain cordial despite differences over the flastpoint waters.
May 08, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Russian Navy ship group starts 5-day visit to Vietnam
The visit aims to enhance the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.
April 28, 2017 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Vietnamese training ship pays goodwill visit to the Phillippines amid tensions
The visit aims to strengthen ties between the two navies following President Duterte's contentious statement.
April 10, 2017 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Cambodia's premier wraps up Vietnam visit; inks three agreements
The two countries made significant progress in demarcating their shared border and forging legal pacts.
December 22, 2016 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Canadian warship pays goodwill visit to Vietnam
The two navies will be discussing defense ties during the frigate's visit.
October 18, 2016 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Obama fever: Hanoi & Saigon styles
In his first visit to Vietnam, the U.S. president was welcomed by Hanoians and Saigoneers in ways he's never seen before. Cheering crowds of Vietnamese waving flags, ready to snap ...
May 25, 2016 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
U.S.-Vietnam ties should not put Asia stability at risk: China's Xinhua
Improving ties between the United States and Vietnam should not put peace and stability in Asia at risk, China's state news agency said, as U.S. President Barack Obama began his ...
May 23, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Obama's agenda in Vietnam
U.S. President Barack Obama will discuss a number of issues during his three-day visit to Vietnam, including expanding security cooperation and addressing serious tensions in ...
May 23, 2016 | 12:17 pm GMT+7
Obama, bound for Vietnam, seeks to turn old foe into new partner
U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday headed for his first visit to Vietnam, a trip aimed at sealing the transformation of an old enemy into a new partner to help counter China's ...
May 22, 2016 | 12:39 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter