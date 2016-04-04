The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
visa exemption
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam urged to consider visa-free travel for Australian, Indian tourists
Visa waivers for select countries have proved effective and should be extended.
Visa waivers lift Vietnam's foreign tourist arrivals
Visitor numbers have spiked to 8 million.
Vietnam extends visa exemptions for tourists from Western Europe
On June 30, the Vietnamese government issued a decree extending visa exemptions for tourists from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, reported the Vietnam News ...
July 01, 2016 | 11:41 am GMT+7
Vietnam records 21 percent increase in foreign tourists
Vietnam welcomed some 4.7 million foreign visitors in the first six months of this year, up 21.3 percent from the same period last year, according to data released on Monday by ...
June 28, 2016 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Visa exemptions boost tourists from Western Europe
As visa exemptions for five countries in Western Europe have become effective, the number of foreign tourists to Vietnam has jumped by 30 percent on-year, the General Statistics ...
May 28, 2016 | 10:03 am GMT+7
US citizens offered one-year visas to Vietnam
U.S. citizens will soon be able to enter Vietnam on a one-year visa rather than a three-month visa after Vietnamese legislators agreed to extend the validity of temporary visas ...
April 04, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter