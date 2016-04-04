VnExpress International
Vietnam urged to consider visa-free travel for Australian, Indian tourists

Visa waivers for select countries have proved effective and should be extended.

Visa waivers lift Vietnam's foreign tourist arrivals

Visitor numbers have spiked to 8 million.

Vietnam extends visa exemptions for tourists from Western Europe

On June 30, the Vietnamese government issued a decree extending visa exemptions for tourists from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, reported the Vietnam News ...
July 01, 2016 | 11:41 am GMT+7

Vietnam records 21 percent increase in foreign tourists

Vietnam welcomed some 4.7 million foreign visitors in the first six months of this year, up 21.3 percent from the same period last year, according to data released on Monday by ...
June 28, 2016 | 12:18 pm GMT+7

Visa exemptions boost tourists from Western Europe

As visa exemptions for five countries in Western Europe have become effective, the number of foreign tourists to Vietnam has jumped by 30 percent on-year, the General Statistics ...
May 28, 2016 | 10:03 am GMT+7

US citizens offered one-year visas to Vietnam

U.S. citizens will soon be able to enter Vietnam on a one-year visa rather than a three-month visa after Vietnamese legislators agreed to extend the validity of temporary visas ...
April 04, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
 
