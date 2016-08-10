VnExpress International
Taxis join the Pokemon hunt in Vietnam

Cab drivers have come up with a special package to help Pokemon players catch 'em all.

Pokemon Go player has smartphone snatched in Saigon

While you're looking for Pokemon, robbers are looking at your smartphone.
 
