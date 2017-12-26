VnExpress International
Tag virtual money
Bitcoin rises 10 pct, recovers from last week's brutal selloff

While the cryptocash recovers, Israeli regulartors seek to ban it on stock exchange. 

Vietnam to develop legal framework for Bitcoin

The government is looking to cash in on taxes from the virtual money.
 
