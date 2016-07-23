The most read Vietnamese newspaper
To Vinh Hy and beyond on the smoothest road in southern Vietnam
A military road offers a beautiful drive along a national park and a stunning coast.
2 dead after floating restaurant collapse in southern Vietnam
Hundreds of tourists, including many children, fell to the 2.5 meter deep sea.
