VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vinh Hy Bay
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

To Vinh Hy and beyond on the smoothest road in southern Vietnam

A military road offers a beautiful drive along a national park and a stunning coast.

2 dead after floating restaurant collapse in southern Vietnam

Hundreds of tourists, including many children, fell to the 2.5 meter deep sea.
 
go to top