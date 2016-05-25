VnExpress International
Vietnam Pharmaceutical Corporation to go public in June

Vietnam’s state owned pharmaceutical corporation Vinapharm will hold an initial public offering (IPO) to sell over 40 million shares on June 22 at a ...
 
