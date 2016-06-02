VnExpress International
Vietnam's PM signs off on more state-owned company sales

The conglomerates involved in this fresh round of sell-offs include Agribank and coal mining group Vinacomin. 

Vietnam coal giant to lay off 4,000 miners this year

Cheap coal imports are driving workers out of their jobs.

Corrosive chemical leak at Vietnam alumina plant 'under control'

It would be rash to blame the leak for mass fish deaths, authorities say.
August 05, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7

'Unprecedented' corrosive chemical leak at Vietnam alumina refinery

The latest in a series of environmental fallouts has hit the Central Highlands.
August 04, 2016 | 01:40 pm GMT+7

Vietnam coal exports crash 75pct amid global energy market collapse

High prices coupled with plummeting global demand for coal are taking their toll on Vietnam’s coal industry, especially state-owned coal giant Vinacomin, the government's online ...
June 28, 2016 | 05:01 pm GMT+7

Environment tax threatens Vietnam coal giant

State-owned coal company Vinacomin has said its production costs will go up by around $60 million a year due to upcoming changes to environmental taxes.
June 20, 2016 | 04:07 pm GMT+7

Coal contract ignites friction between Vietnamese state-owned giants

A rare issue involving state-owned coal company Vinacomin and PetroVietnam over a supply contract has been made public with the former complaining the latter did not fulfill its ...
June 02, 2016 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
 
