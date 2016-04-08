The most read Vietnamese newspaper
VinaCapital
New VinaCapital fund to focus on Vietnam’s unlisted firms
The leading fund manager aims to boost foreign investment in the UpCom market.
VinaCapital branches out with German fund in $30 mln wood market deal
VinaCapital’s VOF investment fund struck a deal with German group KfW on June 15 to invest $30 million in the An ...
VinaCapital funds back out of real estate to focus on unlisted, OTC firms
VinaCapital has updated its investment portfolio in two funds by divesting its entire stake in 21st Century International Development Company for $28.7 million and turning its ...
May 18, 2016 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
VinaCapital fund listed on London Stock Exchange
VinaCapital’s Vietnam Opportunity Fund made its debut on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Thursday, its ticker symbol VOF.L appearing on LSE screens after 12 years on the ...
April 08, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
