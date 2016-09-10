VnExpress International
6 Vietnamese workers arrested for illegal logging in Taiwan

The group is accused of breaking their registered work contracts and cutting down protected trees to sell to criminal organizations.

Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Malaysia

The detainees will be subject to further investigation under Malaysia’s Immigration Act.

Vietnam's skilled workers prefer jobs overseas: report

Vietnam, in contrast, has become a potential market for senior personnel.
December 30, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7

Female Vietnamese worker dies after robbers set her on fire in Angola

Another Vietnamese worker was seriously injured in the incident.
December 11, 2016 | 12:09 pm GMT+7

Fresh Vietnamese grads dissatisfied with life in the workplace: survey

Their expectations of high salaries have been brought down with a bump.   
December 09, 2016 | 02:49 pm GMT+7

Malaysia reopens its labor market for Vietnamese

Vietnamese laborers are allowed to join Malaysia’s manufacturing, construction and plantation sectors.
September 11, 2016 | 11:37 am GMT+7
 
