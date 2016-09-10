The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Vietnamese workers
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
6 Vietnamese workers arrested for illegal logging in Taiwan
The group is accused of breaking their registered work contracts and cutting down protected trees to sell to criminal organizations.
Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Malaysia
The detainees will be subject to further investigation under Malaysia’s Immigration Act.
Vietnam's skilled workers prefer jobs overseas: report
Vietnam, in contrast, has become a potential market for senior personnel.
December 30, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
Female Vietnamese worker dies after robbers set her on fire in Angola
Another Vietnamese worker was seriously injured in the incident.
December 11, 2016 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
Fresh Vietnamese grads dissatisfied with life in the workplace: survey
Their expectations of high salaries have been brought down with a bump.
December 09, 2016 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Malaysia reopens its labor market for Vietnamese
Vietnamese laborers are allowed to join Malaysia’s manufacturing, construction and plantation sectors.
September 11, 2016 | 11:37 am GMT+7