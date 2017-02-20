The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Two lawyers to defend Vietnamese suspect in Kim murder case
The two Malaysian lawyers will represent Doan Thi Huong, the 28-year-old suspect, in the April 13 hearing.
Kim Jong-Nam murder: Vietnamese suspect possibly victim of a set-up - Yonhap
A new source points the finger at Ri Ji-Hyon, a North Korean man still at large.
Vietnam confirms citizenship of suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder
Huong said she believed she was participating in a Candid Camera-style prank.
February 26, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam seeks to verify information on suspect in killing of N.Korean leader's half brother
Says it has not been granted consular access to the suspect.
February 21, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7