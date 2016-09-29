VnExpress International
Philippines keeps door open for Vietnamese rice

The country makes up for 17-20 percent of Vietnam’s total rice shipments.

Quality not quantity: Vietnam should lower rice export target

Overseas markets seem to be losing their appetite for the world’s third largest rice exporter.

Vietnam's rice exports to fall short of target due to weak demand

The country may end the year with just more than 5 million tons in shipments.
October 29, 2016 | 11:40 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s rice exports plummet 16 percent in first nine months

Falling demand in key markets and increased competition have eaten into rice sales.
September 29, 2016 | 07:13 pm GMT+7
 
