VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnamese language
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Japan holds first national Vietnamese language exam

Education insiders said the test reflects Vietnam's increasingly important role in the region.

Five Vietnamese sayings about how best to say

When in Vietnam...

Five Vietnamese sayings that cluck, squeak, and low

As Vietnam chases a future full of cell phone factories and industrial parks, over half of its population continues to work in its fields and forests. Not surprisngly, most of the ...
April 07, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
 
go to top