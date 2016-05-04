VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnamese fishing boat
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Chinese vessels sink Vietnamese fishing boat near Paracel Islands

Chinese ships even stopped another Vietnamese fishing boat from rescuing the fishermen at sea.

Malaysia detains 20 Vietnamese fishermen for intrusion

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized two boats and detained 20 Vietnamese fishermen who were ...

Unidentified ship sinks Vietnamese fishing boat in Hoang Sa archipelago

An unidentified vessel sank a Vietnamese fishing boat on Tuesday night in the waters off Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago (Paracel Islands), leaving 34 fishermen floating at sea for ...
May 04, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
 
go to top