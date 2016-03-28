The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese comedian turns to new lawyer in U.S. child sex case
Popular Vietnamese comedian Hong Quang Minh, who was arrested in California on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young boy, has hired a new lawyer ...
Vietnamese actor arrested in U.S. on child sex charges
Popular Vietnamese actor and comedian Hong Quang Minh, who goes by the stage name Minh Beo, was arrested last week ...
