Topic Vietnam-US relations

War exhibition delivers messages of peace in Ho Chi Minh City
The U.S. anti-war movement comes alive in a series of pictures, posters and news articles.
‘Historic’ US aircraft carrier visit in Vietnam raises global headlines, and expectations
The USS Carl Vinson's arrival aims to boost ties between the former foes and help maintain regional security.
Take a look at giant US aircraft carrier in central Vietnam
The USS Carl Vinson has made history by becoming the first U.S. aircraft carrier to dock in Vietnam since the war ended in 1975.
March 06, 2018 | 10:57 am GMT+7
US aircraft carrier docks in Vietnam on start of landmark visit
The five-day visit has been billed as an important milestone in the diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and the U.S.
March 05, 2018 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam seeks to pacify China as landmark US carrier visit signals warming ties
For months now, Vietnam has been working to ease the concerns of China over the visit and the prospect of broader security co-operation with the U.S.
March 04, 2018 | 01:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese ambassador to the US visits aircraft carrier in Virginia
Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh's tour of the USS George H.W. Bush is said to mark the development of Vietnam-U.S. relations.
February 25, 2018 | 11:15 am GMT+7
US opens new office in Vietnam to facilitate agricultural trade
'The expansion of USDA’s presence in Vietnam is a clear indication of this country’s importance as a U.S. trading partner.'
February 23, 2018 | 11:35 am GMT+7
US encourages Vietnam to buy more of its weapons, diversify from Russia: report
Most of Vietnam's military aircraft and all of its submarines were provided by Russia.
February 08, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
US aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam in post-war first
Four decades after the war, a U.S. aircraft carrier will enter Vietnam again. This time, for a very different reason.
January 25, 2018 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
US Defense Secretery visits Hanoi, praises Vietnam's leadership on North Korea sanctions
Mattis' trip comes amid steadily strengthening U.S.-Vietnamese ties, including between their two militaries.
January 24, 2018 | 06:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, US begin Agent Orange cleanup at former wartime air base
Bien Hoa Airport is the largest remaining dioxin hotspot in Vietnam.
January 24, 2018 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Vietnam featured in Trump’s thank-you video for Asia tour
The continent in the eyes of U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
November 15, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, US sign $12 billion in trade deals during Trump's visit to Hanoi
Agreements in aviation and energy were signed as the U.S. President called for 'fair and reciprocal' trade with Vietnam.
November 12, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Trump says Vietnam-US trade should be a 'two-way street'
The U.S. president has also told his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang he was prepared to mediate between claimants to the East Sea.
November 12, 2017 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Vietnam, US tout burgeoning ties at state dinner
U.S. president Donald Trump attends a state dinner hosted by his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang before the state visit Sunday in Hanoi.
November 11, 2017 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
