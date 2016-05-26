VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam U.S. economic ties
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

U.S. ready to boost economic ties with Vietnam after Obama’s $16 billion trip

The United States will continue to strengthen its commercial relationship with Vietnam following contracts worth more than $16 billion signed during ...
 
go to top