Vietnamese inventor launches mini-submarine on first ocean trials

Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense has allowed Nguyen Quoc Hoa, a businessman from Thai Binh Province, to begin trial runs of his mini-submarine ...

Vietnam’s new defense minister makes first visit to Russia

Vietnam’s Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich is in Russia on his first overseas visit since being ...
 
