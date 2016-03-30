The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Vietnam's economy
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
CIA delves into Vietnam's economy
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has evaluated numerous aspects of Vietnam’s economy, including GDP growth, labor force, current account ...
Major macroeconomic indicators in the last 15 years
Major macroeconomic indicators of Vietnam from 2001 to 2015, calculated by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh based on data from ...
Get Newsletter